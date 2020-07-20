Book on earthquake resistance of historical structures hits stores

TEHRAN – A book containing 13 scientific papers on earthquake resistance of historical structures has recently been published, introducing ways to maximize the protection of potentially vulnerable structures.

Compiled by Iranian researcher Alireza Anisi, the book has brought together a selection of essays presented during the First International Symposium on Seismic Rehabilitation of Heritage Structures, which was held at the University of Tehran in January 2017, CHTN reported.

“Earthquake in Minds”; “Gonbad [Dome of] Soltanieh Structural Pathology and 3D Analysis”; “Seismic Improvement of Law Faculty of the University of Tehran”; “Overview of Recognition and Restoration of Damage to Qazvin Kharqan Towers in the 2002 Earthquake”; "Methods of Enhancing Seismic Safety in e Traditional Architecture of Tabriz”; and “The Empowerment of Historical Buildings: Introduction of A Smart Experimental Method of the Achaemenid Period” are amongst essays published in the Persian section of the book.

Articles in the English section include: “A Masterpiece of Early Muslim Architecture; Haji Piyada Mosque [in Balkh, Afghanistan]”; “Seismic Study of Brick Tower No. 32, of Bam Citadel, Iran”; and “he Seismic and Wind Performance of A Five-Story Temple of Wooden Heritage Buildings Affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011”.

The symposium revolved around properly employing seismic retrofits modifications that enable existing structures to be more resistant to ground motion and soil failure caused by earthquakes as Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world.

AFM/MG