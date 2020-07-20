Iran has managed to prove peaceful nature of its nuclear program: Russian analyst

TEHRAN - Gennady Avdeev, the head of the international office of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has said that Iran managed to fully implement the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and proved the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA published on Sunday, he said that Iran fulfilled its commitments and gained international support, but the United States pulled out of the deal and proved that it is not trustworthy for negotiations.

Avdeev added that the U.S. showed that it does not respect even the UN Security Council’s decisions.

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions in history on Iran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

The JCPOA is endorsed by the UNSC’s 2231 resolution.

On May 8, 2019, exactly one year after the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, Tehran said its “strategic patience” is over and began to gradually reduce its commitments under the pact to both retaliate for Washington’s departure and Europeans’ failure to honor their commitments.

On January 5 of this year, Iran took a fifth and last step in reducing its commitments and said it would no longer observe any operational limitations on its nuclear industry, whether concerning the capacity and level of uranium enrichment, the volume of stockpiled uranium or research and development. However, Iran has insisted if the Europeans honor their obligations it will immediately reverse its decisions.

