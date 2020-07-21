Sam Savage’s “Cry of the Sloth” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American author Sam Savage’s novel “The Cry of the Sloth” has been published by Markaz Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Pupeh Sadeqi.

Living on a diet of fried Spam, sardines, cupcakes and Southern Comfort, Andrew Whittaker is slowly being sucked into the morass of middle age. A negligent landlord, small-time literary journal editor and aspiring novelist, he is—quite literally—authoring his own downfall.

From his letters, diary entries and fragments of fiction, to grocery lists and posted signs, this novel is a collection of everything Whittaker commits to paper over the course of four critical months.

Beginning in July, during the economic hardships of the Nixon era, readers witness their hero hounded by tenants and creditors, harassed by a loathsome local arts group, and tormented by his ex-wife. Determined to redeem his failures and eviscerate his enemies, Whittaker hatches a grand plan.

But as winter nears, his difficulties accumulate, and the disorder of his life threatens to overwhelm him. As his hold on reality weakens and his schemes grow wilder, his self-image as a placid and slow-moving sloth evolves into that of a bizarre and frantic creature driven mad by solitude.

In this tragicomic portrait of a literary life, Savage proves that all the evidence is in the writing, that all the world is, indeed, a stage, and that escape from the mind’s prison requires a command performance.

Savage was an American novelist and poet. He was a native of South Carolina living in Madison, Wisconsin. He received his bachelor and doctoral degree from Yale University where he taught briefly, and also worked as a bicycle mechanic, carpenter, commercial fisherman and letterpress printer.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation American author Sam Savage’s novel “The Cry of the Sloth”.

