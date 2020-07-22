UK, Turkish festivals pick Iranian animation “Locked”

TEHRAN – Iranian animation “Locked” by director Ahmad Khoshniyyat will be competing in the Link International Film Festival in UK, and 18th International Environment Short Film Festival in Turkey.

The Link International Film Festival will go online from July 24 to 26, and the Turkish festival, which was scheduled for April, has been postponed to a later time.

“Locked tells the story of a man locked in the world of darkness who is seeking freedom from a stone statue, which has always been asking for a strange deal. The failure of the deals make the man finds a different way to confront the stone statue,” the director has said.

Khoshniyyat calls the animation a surreal work, which he made based on recurring dreams he experienced in his young adulthood. As such, he considers it a totally personal work, and those adults who are more familiar with philosophy will like it and will be able to understand it better.

Photo: A scene from Iranian animation “Locked” by director Ahmad Khoshniyyat.

RM/YAW





