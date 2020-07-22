Iranian consortium for incoming tours to visit Chabahar

TEHRAN – Members of the Iranian consortium for incoming tours have been invited to pay a visit to Chabahar with the aim of getting acquainted with the southeastern region’s attractions.

“The consortium of incoming tours will travel to Chabahar this week to study the capabilities and capacities of tourism in Chabahar and to meet with the private sector authorities as well as tourism experts. This measure can be led to the increase of foreign and domestic travels and development of tourism in the Chabahar region,” ISNA quoted Adnan Hosseini, the tourism director for the Chabahar Free Zone Organization, as saying on Tuesday.

The secretaries of incoming tour operators, which work with China, Armenia, the European Union, Oman, Iraq, Turkey, India, Pakistan, and Syria, will be present on this trip. And, they will have a meeting with the CEO of Chabahar Free Zone Organization to discuss ways to deepen cooperation.

Last October, the Free Zone Organization announced it was aimed to develop tourism infrastructure in order to attract more travelers to the port area, which is situated in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, saying “The private sector has invested 10 trillion rials (about $240 million) to implement nine projects to boost tourism infrastructure, particularly for building hotels, recreational facilities, eateries and accommodation places across the region.”

Home to natural and historical attractions, Chabahar could be named as one of the most underrated destinations in Iran. However, in recent years various measures have been taken to promote Iran's sole oceanic port as a safe and hospitable choice for both domestic and foreign visitors.

AFM/MG