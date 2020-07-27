Chabahar airport project a ‘major stimulus’ to attract tourists, investors

TEHRAN - Chabahar Free Trade–Industrial Zone Organization is planning to build an international airport which would be a major stimulus to attract both tourists and investors to the region in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Abdolrahim Kordi, the managing director of the organization, made the remarks during a meeting with the visiting members of the Iranian consortium for incoming tours with the aim of getting acquainted with the region’s attractions and travel potentials, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Back in January, Kordi announced that the industrial zone was going to invest 5.5 trillion rials (about $131 million) supplied by domestic sources in the first phase of the mentioned project expected to be completed within two years.

The secretaries of incoming tour operators, which work with China, Armenia, the European Union, Oman, Iraq, Turkey, India, Pakistan, and Syria exchanged views on how to expand capabilities and capacities of tourism in Chabahar. They also held separate meetings with the private sector authorities as well as local tourism experts.

Home to natural and historical attractions, Chabahar could be named as one of the most underrated destinations in Iran. However, in recent years various measures have been taken to promote Iran's sole oceanic port as a safe and hospitable choice for both domestic and foreign visitors.

AFM/MG