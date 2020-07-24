IOEC starts constructing Iran’s longest underwater gas pipeline

TEHRAN – Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company (IOEC) has started the construction of the country’s longest underwater gas transmission pipeline as part of a project to transfer gas to Kish Island power plants, IRIB reported.

According to the Operator of Kish Gas Field’s Development Project Abdollah Mehrabi, in this project, a 32-inch gas transmission pipeline and an 18-kilometer fiber-optic cable will be laid between Kish Island and Bandar Aftab.

Mehrabi stated that the purpose of this project is to send gas to Kish Island gas power plants, adding: “The Kish Island gas supply pipeline project will be derived from the seventh national line in the north of Bastak city in the southern Hormozgan province and will lead to Kish Island gas power plants.

Engineering studies, supply of goods and implementation of piping and cabling of the mentioned project have been carried out by Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company as the contractor of the project, Mehrabi said.

The official noted that based on engineering calculations and considering the depth limitation on the Kish Island coast, this project is going to be the longest offshore pipeline operation.

"According to the plan, piping operation will be completed in 20 working days depending on to the weather conditions,” he said.

Located below Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, Iran, Kish Gas Field has been under development since 2012.

The field was discovered in 2006 by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and is the world's fifth biggest offshore gas field.

The field is being developed by Iranian Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC).

EF/MA