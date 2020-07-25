Isfahan University, ECO to hold webinar on Covid-19

TEHRAN – The University of Isfahan and the Science Foundation of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will hold a joint webinar on August 10 on the economic and health effects of Covid-19 in the region, ISNA reported on Saturday.

As a financial center, the ECO Foundation coordinates the activities of member countries to strengthen scientific, engineering, research and development institutions, develop economic projects, enhance scientific cooperation through the exchange of scientists, and hold joint seminars, conferences, science, and technology exhibitions.

Aiming for the sustainable economic development of its member states and the region as a whole, ECO was established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey and was later joined by seven new members, namely Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

In 2019, Iranian science minister Mansour Gholami became Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ECO Foundation for the next two years.

The foundation is headquartered in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The city of Isfahan will also host a meeting of mayors of the ECO member countries to discuss ways to overcome the complicated coronavirus crisis through developing urban diplomacy in the Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (August 22- September 21).

