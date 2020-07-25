Iranian institute publishes Braille books by top children’s writers 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has published a Braille version of a selection of nine books.

The collection includes poetry collections and stories written by Iranian and world children’s book writers.

Two collections of poetry by Khatun Hosseini from Iran and Akiko Kageyama from Japan are among the books.

The poetry collection “An Umbrella of Petals” by Afsaneh Shabannejad, “Yellow Crow” by Nasser Keshavarz and “Once There Was a Dog, There Was a Jungle” by Mostafa Rahmandoost are also included.

“The Hunger of the Little Man” by Pierre Delye, “God’s Cookies” by Claire Joubert and “Tickle” by Sepideh Khalili are seen in the collection.



Also included is “Carriage-Riding Sun” by Hossein Bokai.

The young adults can also enjoy “In the Silence of Sands” by Kamal Shafiei, “Goodbye on Autumn Street” by Maryam Eslami and “I Am Less a Man and More a Sparrow” by Habib Nazaari.

The IIDCYA has released many audiobooks over the past year and hopes to publish books for children with low visual acuity and low hearing ability.

Photo: This photo shows the front covers of a collection of Braille books published by Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

RM/MMS/YAW

