Over 30 animations under production at IIDCYA

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) announced on Saturday that it is producing 31 animated films in a new project.

“Several veteran filmmakers along with a number of promising young animators have commenced making the collection, which will be released in the next few months,” an IIDCYA deputy director Mohammadreza Karimi said in a press release.

“The Eleventh Step” by Maryam Kashkulinia is one of the animations being produced in this project. It is based on children’s writer Susan Taqdis’s acclaimed story “The Eleventh Step”. The story is about a lion cub that never dared to take one more step toward its freedom when the zookeeper forgot to lock its cage’s door.

“The Eleventh Step” has been screened in several international events, including the Supertoon International Animation Festival in Croatia and the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France.

Among the veteran animators are also Mahin Javaherian with “By What?”, Alireza Golpayegani with “My Little Garden’s Friend” and Abdollah Alimorad with “The Successor”.

In addition, “Uninvited Guests” by Ravanbakhsh Sadeqi, “I Wish I Had a Brother” by Nahid Shamsdoost, “Three Flowerpots” by Hossein Saafi, “The Bird, the Little Boy and the Train” by Rashin Kheirieh and “Once Upon a Time a Dragon” by Mohammad-Ali Soleimanzadeh are the other old-timers working on this project.

“The Crab” is one of the movies made by young animators. Directed by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi, it is contending for the Golden Goblet Award in the short film section of the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival, which opened in the Chinese metropolis on Saturday.

The short animation tells the story of a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

The movies by young filmmakers also include “The Lovely Sky” by Amir-Hossein Mehran, “Hush, We Have a Plan” by Fatemeh Gudarzi, “Bang Bang” by Lida Fazli, “The Happiest Chair of the World” by Mohammad Moqaddam, “A Gift for You” by Samaneh Asadi, “A City Built with Gold” by Ahmad Soflai and “Poison Sprayer” by Farnush Abedi.

Most of the animated films will be made based on books by Iranian writers published by the IIDCYA.

The animators are trying to complete their works in time to screen their movies at the 12th Tehran International Animation Festival, which is organized by the IIDCYA every year in March. However, it may be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: “The Eleventh Step” by director Maryam Kashkulinia.

