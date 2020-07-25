Army general visits military production center

TEHRAN - Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari paid a visit to an army production center that produces medical equipment required to combat Covid-19.

“Initially, the purpose of our visit was to evaluate the capability and expertise of this center's staff in the combat against the coronavirus, and to assess the production of disinfectants and masks in the center and to improve our preparations,” IRNA quoted the commander as saying on Saturday during a visit to the army’s Shahid Zarharn Center for Optimization, Renovation, and Construction of Parts.

Rear Admiral Sayyari said that producing face masks and other medical gear is not part of the center’s original mission, but it’s doing so to help combat the novel coronavirus.

He also said that the center produces a variety of military equipment including tanks, armored personnel carriers, air defense systems, aircraft, and boats.

According to the commander, these productions are in line with the instructions that they follow to meet their needs and achieve independence in terms of producing arms.

Sayyari also stated that the center produces parts needed by many civilian firms.

“Before the [1979 Islamic] revolution, foreign forces were in charge of repairing [our equipment], but today we are proud that all software and hardware repairs are done by our own forces, and this is one of the blessings of the revolution. Today we are not in need of any country in this regard,” pointed out the general who served as Navy chief for some years.



