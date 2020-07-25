Iran-China partnership shows futility of maximum pressure: article

Writing an article in the Business Insider on July 22, Daniel L. Davis, a senior fellow for Defense Priorities and a former Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army, acknowledges that the 25-year cooperation plan between Iran and China shows futility of Washington’s policy of maximum pressure against Iran.

“This month, it was reported that China and Iran had all but completed a long-rumored security and economic pact, again showing the consequences of our steadfast refusal to recognize the futility of the ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Iran which relies on sanctions and the threat of military attack,” says L. Davis.

“To avoid even worse failure in the future, we must change course immediately,” L. Davis wrote in the article titled “A deal between Iran and China shows that 'getting tough' doesn't solve the US's problems”.

“The deal between Beijing and Tehran extends into the ‘sectors of trade, economy, politics, culture and security’ and is reportedly worth $400 billion over 25 years,” the writer said.

It is said in the article that to a New York Times request for a response, a State Department spokesman said the “United States will continue to impose costs on Chinese companies that aid Iran.”

“But towards what end?” asked the writer.

“The cost of our failed strategy is now expanding to the point that it not only fails at its intended purpose but has expanded to include strengthening bonds between our adversaries at our expense,” the retired Lt. Col remarked.

“It is crucial, therefore, that we stop repeating failure and start using more powerful and beneficial tools of statecraft. We will always have a need to back up any diplomacy with a mighty military, but it's time to rediscover effective diplomacy, of engaging in more open discussions where others can come out with something they want, and start allowing other countries to take responsibility for their own security.”

Former Pakistani army chief General Mirza Aslam Beg has said that Iran-China 25-year cooperation plan shows failure of the U.S. policy of maximum pressure on Tehran.

“Tehran-Beijing partnership shows the United States’ strategic failure and the country’s policy of maximum pressure,” IRNA quoted Aslam Beg as saying on Friday in an article published by the Pakistani media.

A U.S. newspaper has underlined the importance of the 25-year strategic partnership deal between Iran and China, saying the deal is a “massive failure” of the U.S. maximum pressure policy against Tehran.

“U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration pursued a policy of economic sanctions in an attempt to bring Iran to the negotiating table, but such approach pushed Tehran towards signing an accord with Beijing rather than Washington,” The Chicago Tribune wrote.

“The new China-Iran partnership represents a massive failure of the administration’s Iran policy,” it said.

NA/PA