ICOMOS meetings postponed over coronavirus pandemic

TEHRAN – The 20th edition of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) General Assembly and Scientific Symposium was postponed until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the ICOMOS official website.

The event was scheduled to be held on the theme of “Shared Cultures – Shared Heritage – Shared Responsibility” in the International Convention Centre of the Australian city of Sydney from October 1 to 10.

Some 1,500 professionals from across the globe including Iran representing heritage, archaeology, historians, urban planning, architects, and academia were expected to attend the event.

ICOMOS is a non-governmental organization and an advisory body to the World Heritage Convention.

ABU/MG