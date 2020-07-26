Forest park in Tehran to turn into “ecopark”

TEHRAN – Tehran department of environment will transform Sorkheh Hesar forest park into an ecological park, IRIB news agency reported on Sunday.

Ecopark is exploited as an amusement park without hampering its natural environment so that the bio-diversity remains unaffected there. Generally, a particular area of a forest is demarcated and brought under intensive management for this purpose.

The first phase of the creation of Eco Park has begun with the theme of identifying and preserving its biodiversity, Morteza Rahmanzadeh, mayor of Tehran’s district 13 stated.

According to the studies and experiences of other countries, we intend to design a model that in addition to preserving biodiversity and diverse species, citizens can also visit and camp in the park, he explained.

He went on to say that our approach in this project is to preserve the park's biodiversity and citizens be able to see the park's wildlife without posing threat to the species.

Due to the park’s ecosystem and the existence of various wildlife species such as deer, wild boar, urial, squirrels, we try to implement the plan more carefully, he concluded.

