7 health projects to be inaugurated in northwestern Iran

TEHRAN – Seven health projects in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan will be inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani through a webinar on Thursday, ISNA news agency reported.

A hospital, two specialized clinics, a comprehensive health service center, two health centers, and an emergency medical center will be among the projects, Javad Aghazadeh, chancellor of West Azarbaijan University of Medical Sciences said.

The hospital is ready to operate in an area of 30,000 square meters with 260 beds, which cost 1.6 trillion rials (nearly $38 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials), he highlighted.

One of the specialized clinics stretches to 1,800 square meters, for the construction of which 62.3 billion rials (about $1.5 million) has been spent.

He also referred to the second specialized clinic and said that it is about 750 square meters and cost a sum of 27 billion rials (around $600,000).

