Harvesting wheat by hand still works

A farmer in Arak, the central Markazi province, is putting the finishing touch on harvesting a large field of wheat, July 26, 2020. Traditional harvesting is still conventional in the region due to the high costs of machinery.

Over six million hectares of land across the country are under wheat cultivation.

The country produced nearly 14.5 million tons of wheat in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20), an increase of 1.2 million tons compared to its preceding year.