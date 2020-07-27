Iranian military attaché meets Iraqi interior minister

TEHRAN - Iranian military attaché to Iraq Mostafa Moradian has met with Iraqi Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi.

Moradian attached importance to facilitating travel for the people of the two countries.

He also called for expanding ties.

For his part, Ghanmi said that Iraq is ready to expand relations with Iran and use experiences in areas of technology to fight organized crimes, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

He also said that the borders will be reopened by observing the healthcare protocols.

NA/PA



