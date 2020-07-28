Post-coronavirus world order ‘not entirely Western’, Zarif predicts

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has predicted that the post-coronavirus world order would not be totally Western anymore, saying that Western countries have failed to develop a proper understanding of the realities on the ground.

Speaking in a live Instagram conversation with English-speaking audience from Tehran on Monday, Zarif said the past 30 years have constituted one of the most turbulent junctures in the world’s history, which has been marked with various wars as well as cataclysmic changes and catastrophes for the international community.

“Throughout history, the old order has collapsed and been replaced with a new one after widespread bloodshed. I believe that absolute Western approaches have failed to provide us with a true understanding of global events. The modern international order will not be totally Western anymore,” he said, according to Press TV.

According to Zarif, the U.S. is mistaken to think that the use of military power would lead to lasting world order.

Washington’s military interference has turned into “a norm” in the U.S.’s foreign policy, which is a “huge mistake”, Zarif stated.

The chief Iranian diplomat said the U.S. adventurism has cost nothing but the lives of many Americans and the loss of eight thousand billion dollars from the country's treasury and resulted in the spread of extremism and terrorism in West Asia.

He further noted that the United States has spent huge sums of money on military affairs in comparison with other countries, adding, “The U.S. sought to create a security situation in the world in order to be able to dominate the world through military spending.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said in late 2017 that the United States had “foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East,” stressing it was time they started working “in a bipartisan fashion” instead to “rebuild our country.”

“At some point, and for the good of the country, I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion,” Trump tweeted. “Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start.”

