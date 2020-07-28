Iranian virtual school to be launched for students abroad

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Education plans to hold online classes for Iranians abroad through a cell phone application, said Gholamreza Karimi, the head of the ministry’s international affairs department.

There are not so many students in Iranian schools abroad, so it is planned to present some of the courses online and offline, he noted.

The second plan is to provide conditions for all Iranians abroad to be connected to the Iranian educational system virtually anywhere in the world, he highlighted.

Referring to the provision of virtual education for 500,000 to 600,000 students abroad, he said that “A number of teachers who have completed two years of service will return to the country, so the deployment is very limited and only countries with a severe shortage of teacher may employ 40 teachers from Iran.”

Iran has established 95 schools in 43 countries around the world, said Gholmreza Karimi, an official with the ministry of education, in March.

The schools are run under the supervision of seven offices in the United Arab Emirates; Kuwait; Qatar and Bahrain; Syria and Lebanon and Jordan; Turkey; the Indian subcontinent; and Europe, he explained.

Currently, 14,027 Iranian students are studying at the overseas schools, he added.

Meanwhile, 14 schools for foreign nationals, 11 schools special for Afghan nationals, 4 international schools, 11 non- government schools, and 9 schools affiliated with embassies are operating in the country, he concluded.

FB/MG