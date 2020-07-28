Dreamy cottages, floating trees and tranquility of wetland atmosphere

In a magnificent and serene atmosphere, Estil Lagoon, which is sandwiched between towering mountains and Caspian Sea coast, offers its visitors a relaxed memorable stay in cozy cottages with vistas of roiling clouds of steam, floating trees and lush green rice paddies.

Situated near the road that connects Astara to Rasht, the lagoon is a top tourist destination in Gilan province, northern Iran.

(Photo: Behnam Yousefi/Tehran Times)