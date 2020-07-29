Leader condemns U.S. government’s racism, backs Black Lives Matter

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran condemns the racist behavior of the U.S. government toward its people and supports the American people’s anti-racism movement.

“In the recent events in the U.S. and the anti-racism movement, our decisive stance is to support the people and condemn the cruel behavior of the racist government of that country,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a Wednesday message marking the Hajj season, ISNA reported.

“The U.S.’s treatment of the weak nations, is a magnified version of behavior of that police officer who kneeled on the neck of a defenseless black man and pressed him to death.”

He also said the United States’ presence in West Asia harms the people of the region and brings instability, destruction, and backwardness to regional countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei also described the Muslim ritual of Hajj as an opportunity to display power toward the “arrogant powers that are epicenter of corruption, cruelty, killing the weak, and plundering.”

“Hajj is the expression of the hard and soft capabilities of the Ummah (Islamic community),” the Leader pointed out.

He highlighted the need for unity within the Muslim community, saying such solidarity would counter the threats and hostilities and deal with the “epitome of evil, the aggressive and cruel U.S.” and the Zionist regime of Israel.

The Leader noted that the U.S. regime is in decline, enumerating as examples the mistreatment of its people, the deep social inequality, the terrible racial prejudice, and the barbaric killing of a black man at the hands of the police.

The Leader also reaffirmed support for the oppressed people of Palestine and Yemen, and for the Muslims suffering from persecution all over the world.

