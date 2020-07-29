Restoration work of historical Narin castle restarts

TEHRAN – A fresh season of restoration work has been commenced on the ruins of Narin castle, which is a gigantic ancient mud-brick fortress in the town of Meybod, central Yazd province.

“The first phase of restoration work has come to an end, and the second phase has been commenced with the aim of rehabilitating the surrounding ramparts,” CHTN quoted Meybod tourism chief, Rasoul Moshtaqian, as saying on Tuesday.

The official added that Narin qaleh of Meybod is an all-brick structure built on top of a mud hill.

“Leveling, excavation, plastering, bonding, and brick masonry have been carried out so far to amend the surrounding fortification.”

Meanwhile, domestically-produced materials are being used during the restoration project as this building is one of the historical and magnificent monuments of ancient Iran, which was built in the Sassanid era, whose architecture and art have long been admired by archaeologists and historians, he explained.

In the center of Meybod, crumbling Narin castle rises imposingly above the town that has grown up around it. Revealing three layers of construction, the oldest foundations suggest some kind of settlement was built here as early as 4000 BC. Legend has it that the castle belonged to King Solomon and was built by jinns (spirits), but whatever the original provenance of the castle's foundations, most of what can be seen today dates from the Sassanian era.

Lying on the silk route, the castle was used by soldiers who provided an armed escort for passing caravans, charging a tax for their services, historical sources say.

The view from the top of the castle gives an interesting view of the town of Meybod and shows how the growing population of the citadel spilled beyond the castle walls. Watchtowers dotted around town until recently formed the further reaches of the urban area but these have since been breached as new houses stretch into the surrounding desert.

In many ways, Iran under the Sassanian rule witnessed tremendous achievements of Persian civilization. Experts say that during Sassanid times, the art and architecture of the nation experienced a general renaissance.

AFM/MG