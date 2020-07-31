‘Iran, Pakistan enjoy great potential for agricultural co-op’

TEHRAN- Pakistan’s Minister of National Food Security and Research said that Iran and Pakistan have huge potential for economic cooperation, including cooperation in the field of agriculture, IRNA reported.

Syed Fakhar Imam made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Iran.

He also noted that the two countries may explore new areas of cooperation in the field of livestock.

Iran can share experiences and knowledge in the field of animal breeding with Pakistan and a technical team may be developed between two countries to take advantage of experiences of both countries, the official added.

Pakistan showed interest to export Halal meat and Halal meat products to Iran. Pakistan has 36 registered slaughterhouses for the export of meat.

Syed Fakhar Imam appreciated that Iran has granted market access to Pakistani agricultural products.

The Iranian ambassador for his part expressed Iran’s desire to export tractors and other agricultural machinery to Pakistan.

The proposal was welcomed and the Iranian side was requested to share the concept proposal with specifications of the machinery for further consideration.