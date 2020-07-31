JCPOA is annexed to UNSCR 2231 and U.S. has legal obligations to implement both: Iran

TEHRAN - Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, has said that the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, is annexed to the resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council and the United States has legal obligations to implement both of them.

The US—with media stunts—continues to claim #JCPOA has no legal standing at UN.



But JCPOA is *annexed* to UNSCR 2231, and US has legal obligations to implement BOTH.



Article 2 of 2231 calls upon members to support implementation of JCPOA: the US is shirking its responsibility. — Majid Takht Ravanchi (@TakhtRavanchi) July 29, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions in history on Iran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

The JCPOA is endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The United States has stepped up calls for the extension of a UN arms embargo on Iran since April.

Under the Resolution 2231, the arms embargo expires in October.

The Trump administration has threatened that it may seek to trigger a snapback of all sanctions on Iran if its attempts to extend the arms embargo fail.

NA/PA