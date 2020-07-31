Tehran gallery hangs works by calligraphy icon Gholam-Hossein Amirkhani 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Arte Gallery is hanging a collection of calligraphy works by celebrated Iranian artist Gholam-Hossein Amirkhani in an exhibition that opened on Friday.

Artworks from the various periods of the artist’s career are on view at the showcase, which will run until August 10, the gallery announced.

In February, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts selected the 81-year-old calligrapher as a Living Human Treasure.

The exhibition entitled “Nastaliq, National Heritage” has been organized to observe the selection.

Amirkhani, who is the director of the Iran Calligraphers Association, was decorated also with the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in March 2017.

He learned the nastaliq style of Persian calligraphy from Seyyed Hossein Mirkhani and his brother Seyyed Hassan, two unparalleled masters of Persian calligraphy.

Amirkhani is one of the few Persian calligraphers who has shown great skill in this style. Numerous calligraphers consider him as the best living calligrapher of this style.

Photo: A poster for the exhibition “Nastaliq, National Heritage” displaying works by celebrated calligrapher Gholam-Hossein Amirkhani.

