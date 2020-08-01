Ayatollah Khamenei says Americans will topple the U.S. system

TEHRAN - In a tweet on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the "biggest enemy" of the U.S. regime isn't other countries like Iran, China or Russia, rather it is "the American people," who will eventually topple the current U.S. system.

The U.S. govt needs to create enemies in order to further its goals. Sometimes they introduce #Iran as the enemy, sometimes #China, sometimes #Russia. But the U.S. establishment’s biggest enemy is the American people, and they will eventually bring down the current U.S. system. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 31, 2020

In a recent statement, William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), warned the American public about “foreign threats” to the U.S. election, accusing China, Russia, and Iran of pursuing efforts to sway the 2020 elections.

“Today, we see our adversaries seeking to compromise the private communications of U.S. political campaigns, candidates, and other political targets. Our adversaries also seek to compromise our election infrastructure, and we continue to monitor malicious cyber actors trying to gain access to U.S. state and federal networks, including those responsible for managing elections,” the statement said.

SM/PA