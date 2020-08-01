Life story of Iranian hero Rais Ali Delvari included in school books

TEHRAN – The life story of Rais Ali Delvari, a national hero who organized popular resistance against the British troops which had invaded Iran in 1915, has been included in school books.

With the aim of acquainting Iranian children with the national hero, Delvari’s life story and his struggles for freedom were introduced to the latest edition of the fifth-grade school books, IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

Rais Ali Delvari was born in 1882 in Delvar, a small village in the southwestern Bushehr province.

When he was just 24 years old, he became one of the forerunners of constitutionalism in southern Iran and began close cooperation with revolutionary circles and people aspiring to the constitution in Bushehr, playing a key role in the southern insurgency with two main objectives: the surveillance of Bushehr, Dashtestan and Tangestan, the prevention of the expansion of foreign power within the Iranian borders and the defense of the independence of the homeland.

Until today, seminars and congresses have been held to commemorate and honor him, and every year in his birthplace his commemoration is held on the anniversary of his martyrdom. The house of Rais Ali Delvari in Delvar is now a museum and a television series.

Moreover, a statue of him has been placed in Tehran and a dam has been built in Bushehr that bears his name.

The anniversary of his murder that coincides with the twelfth day of the month of Shahrivar (September 2 this year), has been called “national day of the fight against colonialism”.

