Russian expert calls IRGC drills in Persian Gulf a warning to enemies

TEHRAN - Anatoly Tsyganok, the head of the Russian Center for Political-Military Studies, said on Saturday that recent drills by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in the Persian Gulf was a serious warning to the enemies of Iran, especially the United States.

In an interview with IRNA, Tsyganok said the maneuver showed Iran’s power in the sea and air.

Iran has repeatedly announced that it is not looking for any disputes and tensions in the region, but it keeps militarily alert and ready to react to any aggression, the Russian expert added.

The IRGC ended on Thursday massive drills in the southern parts of Iran and the Persian Gulf which it had started on Tuesday.

“The exercises which were held with the participation of the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force in the general area of Hormozgan province, the Persian Gulf and the west of the strategic Strait of Hormuz ended successfully with implementation of all plans and combined operational exercises on land, sea, and in the air and space,” said a statement by the IRGC.

The IRGC Aerospace Force on Wednesday successfully launched a series of ballistic missiles from underground missile systems. It was for the first time that the IRGC launched missiles from under the ground.

On the second day of the exercises, codenamed Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 14, the IRGC Aerospace Force showcased parts of its capabilities in combating hypothetical threats.

According to Tasnim, the IRGC’s Sukhoi-22 fighter jets also destroyed targets on the Farur Island with winged bombs.

A broad range of smart bombs were dropped to detonate the hypothetical enemy’s targets with great accuracy, as the targets had been designed on a much smaller scale than the actual size.

The IRGC forces also practiced a missile combat operation by firing the Hormuz and Fateh ground-to-ground missiles and a ballistic missile. The air defense units also exercised pinpoint firing at aerial targets.

A range of homegrown drones, including Shahed-181, Mohajer, and Bavar, launched a strike on the targets, while various types of sea-to-sea and coast-to-sea missiles were fired in the war game.

The IRGC troops also exercised offensive mine-laying operations and tactics to cut off the naval connections of the hypothetical enemy.

Satellite images taken by homegrown Noor (light) satellite, that was launched into space in April, were used to evaluate the situation in the war game zone.

On Tuesday, which saw the first day of the war game, the IRGC staged “all-out and multi-layer” strikes against the life-size replica of a Nimitz-class U.S. aircraft carrier, which the U.S. navy usually sails into the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC’s servicemen began the episode by destroying the mock carrier’s accompaniment with coast-to-sea fire.

The national television aired footage showing the damage caused to the mock aircraft carrier following the operational juncture.

Elite divers then took action by delivering a “confusing blow” to the carrier’s command bridge, namely the room from which the vessel is steered.

Also on Tuesday, the IRGC fired long-range ballistic missiles capable of destroying hostile vessels.

According to the spokesman of the wargame, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan, anti-ballistic and anti-cruise missile defense operations were carried out in the war game.

The general also said the IRGC forces used a series of “surprising equipment and weapons” in the drills, such as long-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting the intruding naval targets at a far distance.

NA/PA

