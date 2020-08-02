New research, technology center to be established in Assaluyeh

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) Organization has announced the establishment of a new research and technology center in the southwestern city of Assaluyeh, where the zone is based.

According to Iraj Khorramdel, preparations are being made for the inauguration of this new center in the near future, Shana reported on Saturday.

“Growth and technology centers are an important necessity for the country to achieve development, and this region is the best place to set up such a center due to its high capacities as well as the existence of upstream and downstream industries in the oil industry,” Khorramdel said.

The official noted that this center is going to be established under the framework of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which is going to be signed between the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and Bushehr Persian Gulf Science and Technology Park.

“We hope this center will help the oil industry complete the production chain of products and equipment,” he stressed.

Located in the port city of Assaluyeh, PSEEZ is home to several petrochemical complexes that receive gas and gas condensate feedstock from the giant South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The zone is the hub of Iran’s exports of major non-oil commodities that are gas condensate and petrochemicals.

EF/MA