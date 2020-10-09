PSEEZ enjoys great potential for investment

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) said great potentials have been created in the zone for investment making, Shana reported.

In a statement on the occasion of the zone’s establishment anniversary, Iraj Khorramdel wrote: “Today, while most of the South Pars gas phases have been officially completed and put into operation, there is significant capacity for investment in the region.”

“Pars Energy Special Economic Zone, as an energy hub on the Persian Gulf coast, is always proud to play its part in the efforts for achieving the ideals of the founder of the Islamic Republic,” Khorramdel said in the statement.

“The energy and economic capital of the country, as one of the symbols of success after the revolution, has witnessed significant changes in the last two decades,” the text read.

According to the official, proper planning, resource management and prioritization of development projects have led to the maximum production of the South Pars gas field as one of the PSEEZ’s missions.

Located in the port city of Assaluyeh, PSEEZ is home to several petrochemical complexes that receive gas and gas condensate feedstock from the giant South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The zone is the hub of Iran’s exports of major non-oil commodities that are gas condensate and petrochemicals.

Back in August, Khorramdel had announced the establishment of a new research and technology center in the southwestern city of Assaluyeh, where the zone is based.

“Growth and technology centers are an important necessity for the country to achieve development, and this region is the best place to set up such a center due to its high capacities as well as the existence of upstream and downstream industries in the oil industry,” Khorramdel said.

EF/MA