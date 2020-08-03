Army, IRGC united like a fist against enemies, says admiral

TEHRAN — The Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are united like a “fist” against the enemies of the country, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting with the commanders of the Army and the IRGC on Monday, Sayyari said there is a unity and amicable relationship between the two forces in thwarting the plots by the foes, Mehr reported.

“All of us know that wherever there’s been unity across the country, we’ve been successful, whether in the field of Sacred Defense (Iraq’s imposed war against Iran in the 1980s) or confronting and resisting against global arrogance,” he remarked.

The rear admiral said the enemy is seeking to undermine solidarity among the Armed Forces, especially the powerful Army and IRGC, and tries to damage the friendly ties existing between the two forces.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyari emphasized the need for setting up joint meetings between the Army and the IRGC for better organizing the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense.

“The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to establish necessary cooperation and collaboration with the Sepah Pasdaran (IRGC) for better organization of this ceremony in the best form possible,” Sayyari said.

Earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei insisted that all officials are duty-bound to maintain unity.

The Leader said the adversaries, especially the United States, are making the most efforts to bring the Iranian nation to their knees and it is essential to protect national unity.

U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally quit the nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions in history on Iran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran.

The Trump administration has also stepped up calls for the extension of UN arms embargo on Iran. The administration has threatened that it may seek to trigger a snapback of UN sanctions on Iran if its attempts to extend the arms embargo fail.

One of the chief goals of Trump’s maximum pressure policy is to strangulate the Iranian economy and provoke unrest in Iran, something which Foreign Minister Zarif has called “economic terrorism”.

Foreign analysts and officials have likened the U.S. economic pressure on Iran to the way a white policeman pressed his knee on the neck of George Floyd for about 9 minutes and suffocated him on May 25.



MH/PA