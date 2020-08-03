U.S. plagued by injustice, gross human rights violations: Iran’s Judiciary chief

TEHRAN — Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has said the United States is plagued by domestic injustice and gross human rights violations.

“The American [rulers] have been committing injustice and human rights abuses for years,” Raisi said on Monday, according to ISNA.

“But they still continue their hostile conducts against freedom-seeking nations of the world,” he added.

“It has become clear for the people of the world that the U.S. and Europe are the biggest violators of human rights, and the most hated government in the world is the hegemonic American system,” the top judge added.

Raisi also thanked the Iranian intelligence forces for arresting the head of Tondar, an anti-Iran terrorist group.

The Intelligence Ministry announced on Saturday that its forces have managed to arrest Jamshid Sharmahd, who directed “armed operations and acts of sabotage” in Iran from the U.S.

Following a complicated operation, the ringleader of the group, named Tondar (Thunder), was arrested and he is “now in the powerful hands” of Iranian security forces, it added.

The ministry said it has dealt a heavy blow to the Tondar terror group that planned and carried out a deadly terrorist attack on Seyyed al-Shohada mosque in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars Province, in 2008, which killed 14 people and wounded 215 others.

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi also told the national TV that “people like Sharmahd make a mistake to rely on the U.S. and the Zionist regime as these two support them as long as they serve their interests.”

“Although Interpol was tasked with arresting him, no action was taken against him, which shows the West's empty slogan of fighting terrorism,” he pointed out.

MH/PA