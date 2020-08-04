Arrest of terror group’s head showed power of Iranian intelligence forces: MP

TEHRAN – Ebrahim Rezaee, a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, says the arrest of the Tondar terrorist group’s ringleader has demonstrated the power of Iranian security and intelligence forces to the enemies.

Jamshid Sharmahd, who was arrested two days ago by the security forces, lived in the U.S. and was being protected by the White House, Rezaee said.

MP Rezaee told IRNA on Monday that the issue of human rights among American politicians is “a joke” adding that the United States has become a haven for terrorists whose hands are stained with the blood of the people.

Sharmahd and the members of his group killed nearly 14 of our compatriots in a brutal terrorist attack in Shiraz alone, the MP said.

Rezaee hailed the successful move of the security forces in arresting individuals such as Ruhollah Zam, Siamak Namazi and Jamshid Sharmahd, saying that this arrest will definitely dishearten other forces affiliated with foreign security services.

The Intelligence Ministry announced on Saturday that its forces have managed to arrest Jamshid Sharmahd, who directed “armed operations and acts of sabotage” in Iran from the U.S.

Following a complicated operation, the ringleader of the group, named Tondar (Thunder), was arrested and he is “now in the powerful hands” of Iranian security forces, it added.

The ministry said it has dealt a heavy blow to the terror group that planned and carried out a deadly terrorist attack on Seyyed al-Shohada mosque in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars Province, in 2008, which killed 14 people and wounded 215 others.

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi also told the national TV that “people like Sharmahd make a mistake to rely on the U.S. and the Zionist regime as these two support them as long as they serve their interests.”

“Although Interpol was tasked with arresting him, no action was taken against him, which shows the West's empty slogan of fighting terrorism,” he pointed out.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Saturday night that the West must cease financing and harboring terrorists.

“From their safe havens in US and Europe, they promote hatred, agitate & organize murder & mayhem, and shamelessly claim responsibility for the murder of innocent Iranian civilians,” Zarif wrote.

“Smokescreens can’t obscure this hypocrisy,” he added.

