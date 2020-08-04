IRGC chief: Revenging Gen. Soleimani’s blood has turned into a cause

TEHRAN - Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said on Tuesday that revenging for Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s blood has turned into a cause.

Salami made the remarks during a ceremony unveiling the museum of General Soleimani.

Senior military commanders from the IRGC and Army were attending the ceremony.

During the ceremony in which the “end of the Daesh government and the power of the resistance movement” was also exhibited, the IRGC commander also said, “Enemies have this wrong assumption in their calculations and strategies that the Iranian people stop moving on the path of revolution by martyrdom of greatest men. However, realities in the history of the past 40 years prove that martyrdom empowers the Iranian nation and other Muslim nations.”

General Salami noted that Iran will not only take avenge of the assassination of Soleimani, it will also continue his path.

On January 3, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered drone strikes that killed Soleimani and Muhandis as well as eight other people.

In retaliation for the assassination of General Soleimani, who headed the IRGC Quds Force, an Iranian ballistic-missile strike on January 8 targeted a U.S. base in Iraq housing U.S. forces, leaving some 110 U.S. troops suffering from traumatic brain injuries.

‘Iran has countered destabilizing attempts in region’

Addressing the same ceremony, Defense Minister Amir Hatami also said that under the commandership of General Soleimani and support of the armed forces, Iran has countered destabilizing attempts in the region.

He also said that Iran is more powerful than ever.

Military chief marks Gen. Soleimani’s counter-terror role

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces lauded the role of Martyr Soleimani in defeating the terrorists in Syria and Iraq, saying that those groups aimed to undermine Iran’s security.

The terrorists endangered the security and sovereignty of Iraq and Syria and had not been for the advisory presence of Martyr Soleimani and other commanders, the cooperation of commanders with the nations and governments of Syria and Iraq, and the support from Marja’s, these countries would have been now under terror groups such as ISIL, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on the sidelines of the ceremony.

“Terrorists and their supporters sought to take control of Syria and Iraq to undermine the security of Iran. Those battles that ended with the defeat and elimination of enemies caused our nations to move on the path of development with peace,” he said.

This exhibition displays a short section of Resistance Front’s efforts and supports of the Islamic Republic for confronting the plots of the Global Arrogance and its regional allies, and terrorist groups created by the enemy, he said.

The exhibition, the Major General continued, shows how the enemy of humankind and Islam sought to endanger the freedom and security of regional countries by the creation of brutal terrorist groups.

