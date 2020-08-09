Zanjan historic bazaar to undergo restoration

TEHRAN- Parts of the historic bazaar of Zanjan in northwestern Iran will undergo rehabilitation works in the near future, provincial tourism chief Amir Arjmand announced on Sunday, CHTN reported.

Repairing rooftops of covered passages, repairing roof insulation, replacing worn-out bricks, as well as worn-out joints, are parts of the restoration project, the official added.

He also noted that parts of the bazaar are planned to turn into handicrafts markets after the restoration, which is needed to be done with the participation and cooperation of the shop owners.

The Qajar-era (1789-1925) bazaar has five mosques, two caravanserais, and two bathhouses as well as over 900 stores. Due to changes in weather conditions in the city of Zanjan, the bazaar has been designed in such a way that external climatic variations are not perceived at all.



In the Iranian culture, bazaars have been traditional public spaces in the Iranian cities with great contributions to commercial activities in the urban life meanwhile their extended activates can be traced to social, cultural, political, and religious roles.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

In late January, Zanjan was designated as a “world city of filigree” by the World Crafts Council after the WCC assessors visited various craft workshops, stores, exhibits, and bazaars of the city in a two-day itinerary in last December.

Filigree consists of curling, twisting, or plaiting fine, pliable metal threads and soldering them at their points of contact with each other with a metal groundwork.

ABU/MG

