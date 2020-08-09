Iran to hold four-a-side futsal tournament in Kish Island

TEHRAN – Iran football federation will hold a four-a-side futsal tournament in Kish Island, in the Persian Gulf in September.

The tournament will be held as part of preparation for the 16th edition of the AFC Futsal Championship in Turkmenistan.

Kuwait, Iraq, Iran and Iran U20 are four participating teams in the event.

The four-a-side futsal tournament has been scheduled for Sept. 13 to 23.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held with participation of six teams but some teams withdrew from the event in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran are the most decorated team of AFC Futsal Championship with 12 titles out of 15 editions of the games.

The Persians have been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D of the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.