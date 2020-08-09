Iran will stand beside Iraqis: ambassador

TEHRAN - Iraj Masjedi, Tehran’s ambassador to Baghdad, has said that Iran will stand beside the Iraqis as it did when they were fighting Daesh.

“As the Islamic Republic of Iran stood beside Iraq in fighting Daesh, today, it will stand beside the noble Iraqi people and government in constructing the country and cooperating in areas of healthcare, progress and economic and cultural dealings,” ISNA quoted Masjedi as saying on Sunday in a tweet in Arabic.

In a phone conversation with Iraqi President Barham Salih on July 31, President Hassan Rouhani highlighted the necessity to expand relations between Iran and Iraq and also speed up implementation of agreements.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop comprehensive relations with Iraq and is ready to cooperate and transfer its experiences to the country in fighting coronavirus,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani also described a visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Iran as “positive”.

Salih also called Kadhimi’s visit “positive” and called for increasing cooperation.

He noted that developing relations with Iran is a principle in Iraq’s foreign policy.

Kadhimi visited Tehran on July 21-22 to discuss ties between Iran and Iraq. The Iraqi prime minister met with a number of high-ranking Iranian officials including Rouhani, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

During a joint press conference with Rouhani on July 21, Kadhimi said that his visit to Iran was aimed at boosting ties.

NA/PA