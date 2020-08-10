Zarif says Iran to recover its blocked money through various ways

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Iran will return its money blocked in other countries through various ways including barter trade.

“We negotiate to return our country’s blocked money and we will pursue the case in courts if necessary,” Zarif told ICANA in an interview published on Monday.

There are various ways to return the money such as barter and purchase, he said.

“Various ways to return our country’s money from other countries have been found during the past years and definitely, we will apply them,” Zarif noted.

Elsewhere, he said that Iran has received its money from a number of countries so far.

