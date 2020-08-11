Book on Iranian nuclear scientist Majid Shahriari published in Arabic 

TEHRAN – “Martyr of Science”, a book written about Iranian nuclear scientist Majid Shahriari, has recently been published in Arabic.

The book has been translated by Hassan Matar and published by Tamkin Publications in Iraq.

The Arabic version of the book will be distributed in Iraq and Lebanon in collaboration with the Iranian firm, Raheyar Publications.

In the book, relatives, friends, students and colleagues recount memories of Shahriari.

Shahriari was born in Zanjan in 1966. He finished school in Zanjan and continued his studies in Tehran.

He graduated with a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from the University of Amirkabir in Tehran. He was a professor at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran.



He was also collaborating with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Shahriari was assassinated in Tehran on November 29, 2010.

Photo: Cover of the Arabic translation of “Martyr of Science” written about Iranian nuclear scientist Majid Shahriari.

