Iranian Youth Cinema Society to release top short films online 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Youth Cinema Society plans to release a number of its top short films on Hashure and Vodio, two Iranian platforms providing video on demand (VOD) service for films.

The plan is part of the society’s program “Four Ideas, Four Films” that will begin on Thursday.

“Cinderella” by Mehdi Aqajani and “Ayyub” by Amin Qavami are among the movies.

“Cinderella” is about a wedding ceremony, in which the groom does not want to attend but an insane man wants to replace him.

“Ayyub” is about a couple in a remote village. The man needs to be taken to the hospital due to a broken bone, however, there is no ambulance and he must be taken to the hospital in the city by a coffin carrier.

Amir-Masud Soheili’s “Blue-Eyed Boy” has also been selected to stream through the platforms.

“Blue-Eyed Boy” is about a young boy who suffers from an unusual type of color blindness that causes him to see the world in blue.

The short film has won the award for best short film at Festival Internacional de Santo Domingo Mujeres en Corto (Femujer) in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, in 2016.

It has also won the best cinematography award at the 15th Unprecedented Cinema International Short Film Festival, held in Estonia in 2015.

In addition, the film emerged as the big winner in May 2015 at the 1st Ahmednagar International Short Film Festival (AISFF) in India, scooping best film, best actor and best director awards.

Esmaeil Monsef’s “Ardak” is the fourth short film in the selection.

The film is about a father waiting for the return of his son who left the country many years before.

“Ardak” received the special jury award of the 14th International Short and Independent Film Festival (ISIFF), which was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2016.

Photo: A scene from “Cinderella” by Mehdi Aqajani.

RM/MMS/YAW

