Iranian movies scoop awards at Beirut Intl. Women’s Film Festival

TEHRAN – Several Iranian movies have won awards at the Beirut International Women’s Film Festival in Lebanon.

“Dressage” directed by Puya Badkubeh won the awards for best feature film and screenplay. Hamed Rajabi is the writer of the film co-produced by Samira Baradari and Ruhollah Baradari.

“Dressage” is about Golsa and her friends who rob a corner shop, but while evaluating the booty, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage. One of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it. The vote falls on Golsa, who bravely completes the mission. Her friends’ behavior makes her think, and she hides the hard drive somewhere in secret. But her accomplices and their well-to-do families, worried about their social standing, put more and more pressure on Golsa.

Directed by Farhad Delaram “Tattoo” was picked as best short. The film is about a young girl who wants to renew her driver’s license but she is sent to the traffic police center for her tattoos.

“Driving Lessons” directed by Marzieh Riahi won the award for best short screenplay, which has been written by Marjan Riahi.

The film is about Bahareh, a young woman who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

The Iranian documentaries “Beloved” and “Finding Farideh” were also screened at the event.

The Beirut International Women’s Film Festival, which was held online, announced the winners in the Lebanese capital on Sunday. The festival was scheduled to take place in March, but it was postponed until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shahad Ameen from Saudi Arabia was selected best female director for her film “Scales” in the feature film section while Meryam Joobeur from Tunisia was named best female director in the short film competition for her movie “Brotherhood”.

