First Tehran-Vienna flight since COVID-19 outbreak scheduled for Saturday 

TEHRAN - Iran’s flag carrier Homa, known internationally as IranAir, is scheduled to resume flights to the Austrian capital, Vienna, following months of suspension over the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many Homa flights to destinations, including Austria, were suspended for several months but the service from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport to Vienna Airport (and vice versa) will be resumed on August 15, Homa announced in its website.

The round flights are scheduled once a week on Saturdays by closely observing healthcare protocols, the airline said.

Over the past couple of months, many countries, including the Islamic Republic, imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of novel coronavirus. In this line, incoming and outgoing flights have been suspended, and road travels restricted to a great extent.

Some experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019. The latest available data show eight million tourists visited the Islamic Republic during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019).

AFM/MG