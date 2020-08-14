Iran, Turkey considering new rail border crossing to expand trade

TEHRAN – Transport ministers of Iran and Turkey on Wednesday discussed cooperation between the two neighbors during a video conference session in which they stressed the need for establishing a new rail border crossing for expansion of trade.

As reported by ILNA, Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami and Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu discussed cooperation in various areas of the transportation sector in their talks.

In the meeting, Eslami emphasized the need for the development of rail transport between Iran and Turkey and noted that currently the only railway border between the two neighbors is through the Razi border to Van in Turkey.

Noting that operating through only one station increases the cargo traffic load at the border, the official stated that Iran, based on negotiations between the leaders of the two countries, has conducted the necessary research and proposed the Cheshmeh Soraya station in the Iranian side as the new railway crossing point and is expecting Turkey to assess the proposal and introduce the crossing point as soon as possible.

Eslami also suggested holding the two countries’ joint transport committee meeting at the deputy level in the shortest possible time, which was welcomed by the other side.

In this regard, it was decided for this meeting to be held through video conference and a cooperation memorandum of understanding between the ministers of the two countries was also scheduled to be signed in the meeting.

The Iranian minister also stressed the need for accelerating the transit processes at the common borders and referring to the health measures taken in the field of controlling the Coronavirus pandemic by Iran, called for smoothening of truck traffic at the borders and increasing the number of admitted cargoes.

