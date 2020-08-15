“Horn”, “Song Sparrow” picked for Navarra Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short movies “Horn” and “Song Sparrow” will be competing in the Navarra International Film Festival, which will take place in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona from September 3 to 5.

“Horn” directed by Ghasideh Golmakani is about an Iranian woman who tries to find a place to park her car in Tehran to be on time for a business appointment. Men on the streets disturb her concentration while driving.

Golmakani has also made several other shorts, including “Limbo” and “Online Shopping”, which have been screened in several international events.

Farzaneh Omidvarnia is the director of “Song Sparrow”, a co-production between Iran and Denmark.

It tells the story of a group of refugees who tries to reach a safe country in search of a better life. They pay a smuggler to transport them across borders in a refrigerated truck. However, the freezing temperature in the truck turns their hopes for a better future into a fierce struggle for survival.

The film has been screened in several international festivals across the world.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters for the Iranian short movies “Horn” and “Song Sparrow”.

MMS/YAW

