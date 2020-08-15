Coronavirus: Isfahan historical sites to keep hosting online concerts if health rules observed

TEHRAN – Isfahan tourism department backs online concerts being held at historical sites of the central Iranian province if regulations both for the health of musicians and maintenance of the centuries-old sites are taken into account.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, [which mandates more restrict health measures], and the need to better protect historical monuments, holding public concerts have become prohibited in the historical sites and monuments in the province,” Isfahan tourism chief Freydoun Allahyari announced on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, with the continuation of this disease, which has been affecting our country for almost seven months up to the moment, the need to increase social vitality is felt more than ever. However, we are trying to use new technologies, cultural functions to liven up cultural events and tourism for the locals and travelers especially by the means of virtual networks.”

The official cited an example of a virtual concert recently held in Isfahan, saying: “Last week, an online concert was held for free in [the 17th-century royal palace of] Chehel Sotoun with the participation of [some] leading artists of the country and in compliance with all health guidelines.”

Regarding the concert, the official noted: “First of all, it should be noted that the musicians of this concert that were limited numbers conducted their routine at the courtyard of the Chehel Sotoun palace complex, with a suitable [social] distance from each other and from the porch of the palace.”

“Prohibition of the use of percussion instruments, adjusting the sound of instruments and acoustic devices so that they vibrate less than 40 decibels, minimal movement of concert staff, setting the stage and decorations in accordance with the architecture of the [historical] building(s) and performing the concert for only one hour are other standards [that should be met].”

Soaked in a rich history, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It's a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

Isfahan is renowned not only for the abundance of great historical bridges but also for its ‘life-giving river’, the Zayandeh-Rood, which has long bestowed the city an original beauty and fertility. It has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see the whole world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million. Modern Isfahan is now home to some heavy industry, including steel factories and a nuclear facility on its outskirts, however, its inner core wants to be preserved as a priceless gem.

AFM/MG