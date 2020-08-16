Jafar Sarqeini appointed new acting minister of industry, mining, trade

TEHRAN – In a decree on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani appointed Jafar Sarqeini as the new acting minister of industry, mining, and trade after the parliament did not endorse Hossein Modares Khiabani as minister, IRNA reported.

Sarqeini who was previously a deputy in the mentioned ministry replaced Modarres Khiabani who had been named the acting minister in May as President Rouhani fired Reza Rahmani.

"Due to Article 135 of the Constitution, and with regard to your valuable commitment and managerial background in the field of industry and trade, I hereby appoint you as acting minister of industry, mining, and trade," Rouhani said in his decree.

Earlier this month, Iranian MPs rejected Modares Khiabani who was nominated by the government to be the new industry, mining, and trade minister.

After the voting, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qhalibaf had asked Rouhani to name a new candidate as soon as possible in view of the “current economic condition”.

