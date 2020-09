TEHRAN – Majlis on Tuesday confirmed Alireza Razm Hosseini as the nominee for minister of industry, mining and commerce.

Out of 264 MPs present in the parliament, 175 voted in his favor, 80 voted against, and 9 abstained.

Razm Hosseini, 59, is an economics graduate who has served as governor-general of Kerman and Khorassan Razavi provinces.

PA/PA