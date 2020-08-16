ICCIMA to establish Iran-Thailand joint commerce committee

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has it on the agenda to set up an Iran-Thailand joint commerce committee in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021), ICCIMA portal announced on Sunday.

As reported, the ICCIMA deputy for international affairs is in charge of the establishment of the mentioned committee.

The Iranian government has it on the agenda for the current Iranian calendar year to expand its trade with new partners and in this regard, it has been encouraging the private sector to take the necessary measures.

In late July, Iran exported aquatic products to Thailand from its southeastern Chabahar port for the first time.

Behrouz Aqaei, the director-general of Ports and Maritime Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, where the strategic port is located, said this was Iran's first cargo ship of non-edible fishes which left Chabahar for the Indian commercial port of Mundra to trans-ship its goods to Bangkok port, Thailand as its final destination.

EF/MA