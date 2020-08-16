10th national productivity seminar held online

TEHRAN - Iran Productivity Association (IRPA) held the 10th National Productivity Seminar through video conference on Sunday, IRIB reported.

Speaking in the seminar, the IRPA Managing Director Hamid Kalantari noted that the growth of productivity in the country has been neglected, saying: "It is possible to reduce a major part of the government expenditures by increasing and improving productivity in the country."

Emphasizing that the average productivity growth in the country over the past 40 years has been zero, he added: "This is while according to the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) statistics, between the Iranian calendar years of 1389 (started in March 2010) and 1396 (ended in March 2018), the average productivity growth of 24 Asian countries was 35 percent."

Productivity in the fields of society and culture, economy and business, production, and management of structures as well as productivity and production were some of the main axes of the 10th National Productivity Seminar, According to Kalantari.

The IRPA head also stated that one of the purposes of holding this seminar was to create a platform and a space for exchanging ideas in order to achieve strategies to increase and improve productivity.

"This conference is available online for those interested in this area," he said.

EF/MA