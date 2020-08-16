Want to take your pet on your next journey to Iran? Here is what you need to know

Though a solid majority of the Iranian people are so emotionally attached to pets, as a traveling pet owner you need to make sure that pets, your best friends, don’t get deported or confiscated at the country’s airports!

That’s because traveling and pets don’t precisely mix well all the time! Animals have been transported by air since the early 1930s. In today’s modern world, carriage of live animals by air is closely dependent on the role of governments and the way the rules concerning the transportation of live animals are set and enforced.

Here are some questions to ask before deciding whether or not your pet will also be your roaming companion.

From a religious perspective

Iran is a Muslim-majority country and the religion of Islam has always viewed animals as a special part of God’s creation; the holy Quran, the Hadith (the record of the traditions or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)) and the history of Islamic civilization offer many examples of kindness, mercy, and compassion for animals.

No pets allowed!

However, the rules of the Iranian railway companies do not allow passengers to carry animals, even pets. It is also forbidden to carry a pet when traveling by bus across the country. So it is better to travel by air or car while with your pet.

Morover, nearly all Iranian hotels does not you to accommodate with your pet maybe due to allergy they could trigger because of their hair, faeces, urine, saliva, all airborne. Even some, which have small petting zoo of their own, do not allow you to bring pets due to current rules and regulations in that regard.

Is it safe?

As with most things, safety should be top in your mind. Always consult your veterinarian before arranging your trip, as certain breeds and dogs are at an elevated risk.

Pet microchip

Iran does not require that your dog or cat be identified with a microchip, however, according to Pet Travel Transport, it is recommended that you microchip your pet and register your contact information before traveling as a means of identification should your cat be lost or separated from you. A pet microchip—the size of a grain of rice—goes beneath your pet’s skin and such a permanent ID can never be removed or become impossible to read.

Do I have the right paperwork?

While you’re asking your vet about health issues, you also need to fill out the necessary paperwork for your trip. You don’t want your pup to be detained at customs, do you?

Do I have dealt with the right carrier?

At the time of booking, reserve a spot for your dog as early as possible. Most airlines will only allow a certain number of pets in the cabin per flight. So it is necessary to realize what is the airline’s animal carry-on rules for your specific itinerary as well as its probable extra fees associated with a pet.

Is that a pet-friendly airport?

Another recommendation concerns to consider how your airport is a pet-friendly one. Large airports are only obliged by law to provide pet relief areas for service animals — so unless you do your research. However, some airports make the traveling easier for pet owners as well, so traveling a bit further beyond your usual airport might be worth it sometimes.

What do I bring?

Some pet owners believe when traveling with your animal, treat them like a newborn, and come prepared. You will also need room for its items to keep your pet happy and healthy.

Vaccinations

Your pet must be vaccinated for rabies virus and other diseases between 30 days and 12 months before entering the country. All domestic dogs and cats must be free of evidence of disease communicable to humans when inspected at the entry airport. If your pet does not seem in good health, further examination by a licensed veterinarian may be required at your expense.

Be updated for the latest AVIH regulations

Contact your airport services department for updated information. The International Air Transport Association (IATA), however, has set the Live Animals Regulations to ensure that live animals are handled and transported in safe, healthy, and humane conditions, which all IATA members, including Iran, are expected to adhere to.

Regular procedures practiced by two big Iranian airlines are given below:

Mahan Air, the Tehran-based carrier, established in 1992 as Iran’s first private airline, declares that handling of pets (dogs & cats) is only applicable in cargo compartment as checked baggage only accompanied by a passenger in the aircraft hold.

“For domestic animals such as dogs, cats, birds, etc., the passenger should declare AVIH [Live Animals Acceptance] carriage in booking time to add SSR code…. Passenger shall refer to check-in counter 02 hours prior departure time. Pet ID card, birth certificate, vaccination certificate, Rabi test (if required by destination), Veterinary Quarantine confirmation are required,” part of Mahan Air’s regulations on AVIH reads.

“When passengers do not have any free checked baggage, the payment shall be done. AVIH carriage is prohibited in BAe/RJ Aircraft. Only rigid containers with a secure door are acceptable. Only one animal per container is acceptable.”

IranAir, the flag carrier airline based in Tehran, also welcomes pets to travel on some of their flights. According to IranAir Pet Travel Policy, they can travel as checked baggage on some flights with IranAir. Passengers transporting their pets as checked baggage are charged an excess baggage fee.

“For pets traveling on board, carriers must be ventilated on three sides. Animals should be able to stand up, turn around, and lie down comfortably inside. Pet owners should also provide them with food and water in their carrier to sustain them during the journey.”

Moreover, you can closely consult with several international organizations such as the Air Transport Animal, to acquire all the needed information (administrative, shipping, veterinary, sanitary) for easier travel with your pet to the Islamic Republic. For instance, the size and the departure airport are two main factors that affect the relocation cost of your animal to Iran.

AFM/MG